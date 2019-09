Twitter may facing its fair share of tumult these days, but it's still the ideal space for Kanye West to lay a smackdown for all the world to see.The rapper resurrected a beef with Wiz Khalifa today through a series of tweets that took pointed aim at the younger artist's career and personal life. It all began innocently enough: West posted a photo of what looked like scratch paper, along with plenty of Kardashian signatures and the hashtag #Waves — the bait-and-switch name of his new album, which was originally titled Swish.