A Guide To Kanye West's Twitter, Which Is Now A Philosophy Blog

I may have to turn my Kanye West Twitter alerts off. It's been two days, and the man has tweeted almost 40 wild thoughts, ranging from neck tattoo ideas to the origin of the word "hoodie." The rap king of internet controversy and hilarious tweets has been pretty mum on Twitter lately, but he appears to be back and in full force.
His sudden and intense resurgence follows the news that he is working on a book about philosophy, or rather, philosoph-ye, which he is calling Break The Simulation. These tweets are a good indicator of what one would find in his upcoming book, and what one would find if they peeked into the mind of West.
On Twitter, he questions reality, the concept of time, and criticises liars. He sounds like a pretentious teen who just got back from a transcendental meditation retreat. And it's weirdly exactly what everyone needs right now — whether you're a creator, a West fan, or someone looking for a new mantra, there's something for everyone on West's Twitter feed turned philosophy blog. His 2018 persona seems less Yeezy (less ego) and more Ye (more introspection). But it's a bit overwhelming to scroll through the long tweets (he clearly is a fan of the 280 character tweets), so I've sifted through the noise to bring you a condensed version of West's new existential workout plan.