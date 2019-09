Kanye West Is Writing A Book Of Philosoph-Ye

“I've got this philosophy — or let's say it's just a concept because sometimes philosophy sounds too heavy-handed,” he tells Vervoordt. “I’ve got a concept about photographs, and I'm on the fence about photographs — about human beings being obsessed with photographs — because it takes you out of the now and transports you into the past or transports you into the future. It can be used to document, but a lot of times it overtakes [people]. People dwell too much in the memories.” West wants people to look forward! Think about the future! Don’t just stare at the cave wall!