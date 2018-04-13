Kanye West Is Writing A Book Of Philosoph-Ye

If you google “Kanye West philosophy” there are a number of articles pondering over the idea that Kanye West is a new age philosopher. There is even a website cleverly called “Philosoph-Ye” which makes the claim that rappers are modern day philosophers: spreading wisdom, asking questions, and teaching listeners more about themselves. The answer is simple, though: West is the Socrates of our times. And he's writing a book to prove it.
Yeezy is finally ready to spread the good word.
West announced the news during a conversation with famous interior designer and visionary Axel Vervoordt, as shared on Pret-a-Porter.com. West says the book (“this new concept that I’ve been digging’ into") will be titled Break the Simulation, which is immediately some Matrix-level shit. Then he introduces his first philosophical observation, and is… extremely Kanye West.
“I've got this philosophy — or let's say it's just a concept because sometimes philosophy sounds too heavy-handed,” he tells Vervoordt. “I’ve got a concept about photographs, and I'm on the fence about photographs — about human beings being obsessed with photographs — because it takes you out of the now and transports you into the past or transports you into the future. It can be used to document, but a lot of times it overtakes [people]. People dwell too much in the memories.” West wants people to look forward! Think about the future! Don’t just stare at the cave wall!
So, West’s thesis is about the world’s obsession with photography, and the time that people waste spend documenting moments on social media. Hmm— don’t tell Kim.
