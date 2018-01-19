Kim Kardashian West Has Announced The Name Of Her New Baby & It's Not Any Of Your Guesses

Who knew two simple words could be so powerful? Minutes ago, Kim Kardashian tweeted "Chicago West," finally confirming the thing people have been wondering for days: the name of her new baby. She and Kanye West welcomed their baby girl via surrogate on January 15, which Kardashian confirmed on her social media and website on Tuesday.
"We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care," Kardashian wrote, adding, "North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."
Advertisement
Unlike some of her sisters (eye emoji), Kardashian has been very transparent about the process. She revealed back in September that she and West would be using a surrogate for this pregnancy, a process she went into detail about in a blog post.
Just a few months later, she shared that she was expecting a baby girl on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. However, she wouldn't comment on any of the other pregnancy rumors circling her family.
"Alright, I'm going to break it down. This is how we work in the family. When there are lots of rumors, we have this family group chat and we threaten each other's lives if we speak for the other one," Kardashian told DeGeneres. "For the safety of my life..."
According to TMZ, North (4) and Saint (2) have been referring to their new sister by the nickname Chi (pronounced Shy). Fun fact: Chicago means onion field. Welcome to the world baby Chi!
Advertisement