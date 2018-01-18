Kim Kardashian Just Trashed All Your Kylie Surrogate Theories

When Kylie Jenner's reported pregnancy made headlines, we weren't the only ones to notice that her alleged due date would fall eerily close to that of Kim Kardashian's surrogate. Some people went as far as to claim this wasn't just a coincidence. A popular conspiracy theory claims that Jenner actually is Kardashian's surrogate, meaning that the baby the Kardashian-West family just welcomed actually came via Jenner. Truly, no guess is too wild since the Lip Kit creator hasn't actually confirmed the pregnancy and therefore we have zero information, but her older sister may have just shot this particular theory to the ground in the most recent post on her website.
Kardashian used a surrogate for her third child following complications with her previous pregnancies, specifically high-risk conditions preeclampsia and placenta accreta.
"After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier," she wrote, using the technical term for "a woman who carries a baby that she has no biological relationship to."
"A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father's sperm and then carries the baby to term," she clarified. "Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye’s."
She then confirms that she and Kanye West found their surrogate through an agency, which she says "was so helpful and made me feel at ease about the whole process. They ran a thorough background check, considered our gestational carrier’s medical history and made sure that she and our family felt as comfortable as possible. Kanye and I were so blessed to have found the most amazing gestational carrier. We have a great relationship with her and trusted her completely throughout the entire process."
That's not exactly how you'd talk about your sister, and at this point, why keep up the cover if the baby is born? Also, the KarJenners are all so close, Jenner would be lauded for selflessly carrying her sister's child and she certainly wouldn't have anything to hide. Unless this web of secrets goes deeper than we thought, maybe the right answer really is the simplest: the surrogate's due date and Jenner's rumored due date just happen to be at the same time.
"Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give," Kardashian concluded. "The feeling at the end of the whole process is so rewarding."
Now, if Jenner felt like writing a revealing and intimate blog post of her own, it wouldn't be a day too soon.
