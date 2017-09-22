We Just Realized Something MAJOR About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy

It’s been 10 years since Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired on TV. This week, we examine how the world's most famous family has entertained us, angered us, and made an indisputable impact on our culture.
Here at the Refinery29 offices, we pretty much fell out of our desk chairs upon hearing the news that Kylie Jenner is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. Immediately, of course, there were a million questions swirling around. How far along is she? Will she and Travis Scott get married? How must Tyga feel about this? Is it true that she's having a girl? And is she ready, at 20, to be a mom?
The truth is that all of the above is really none of our business. But then I realized something that stopped all of us in our tracks: The fact that Jenner's sister, Kim Kardashian, is also expecting a baby with husband Kanye West via a surrogate. Kim's baby — her third, after North West, 4, and Saint West, 1 — is reportedly due some time early next year. People recently confirmed the couple's surrogate is pregnant — just a few weeks ago before reporting the news about Jenner's pregnancy. Which means both sisters will likely be welcoming babies around the same time!
This new pair of cousins might even give North and Penelope a run for their money on the adorable family friendship front. Because not only will the new babies be cousins, but they'll almost be like sisters, considering that they'll be very close in age. And Kim and Kylie do look a lot alike. So they'll be...cousin sisters? Cousin twins, if you will? Either way, fingers crossed that North and P will let the new kids on the Kardashian/Jenner block play with them.
So that's good news for us, my fellow KUWTK fans: It's likely that this show is only going to keep getting more and more seasons and some potential spinoffs. I mean, at this rate, there could be one for every new generation of the family. First Mason, then North and Penelope, next Saint and Dream, and now the new babes. I can't wait to see that 2018 family photo!
