Kim Kardashian West's Kids Have A Bad Case Of Sibling Rivalry

It's no secret that Kim Kardashian West is super close with her siblings — they're the collective rulers of a media empire, and are perpetually supportive of one another's endeavors. But unfortunately, that tight bond doesn't extend to Kardashian West's children, North and Saint — at least, not yet.
The KKW Beauty founder, reality star, and keeper of Taylor Swift receipts joined her E! producer Ryan Seacrest on Live! With Kelly and Ryan on Monday to fill in for absent co-host Kelly Ripa, and the conversation turned to her kids. She admitted that her daughter, North, is not too fond of spending time with her younger brother, and will do anything to avoid it.
"[North] does not like her brother, it’s so hard for me," Kardashian West told Seacrest.
"She would get so jealous when I would breastfeed and stuff, but now, the phase isn't going away. But her thing is, she thinks she's outsmarting me. She's like, 'We're having a tea party Mom, no boys allowed'...and she'll just slam the door on her brother's face, and he'll just start crying."
This isn't the first time North has been just a teensy bit sassy. Kardashian West shared a photo recently of her eldest child turning her "time out" into a spa day.
"That time North gets a time out & is a little too quiet...I go in her room 2check on her & she made her own spa & tells me she's chilling out," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared on Twitter.
That time North gets a time out &is a little too quiet...I go in her room 2check on her &she made her own spa &tells me she's chilling out ? pic.twitter.com/5MtW8vfAbK— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 9, 2017
With Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West planning to have a third baby, possibly via surrogate, here's hoping that North gets over her bout of sibling rivalry soon. Doesn't she know that she and Saint need to be a force to take over the media empire when their parents and aunts finally pass down the baton? Let's not let a little jealousy get in the way of the next global takeover.
