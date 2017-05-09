Kim Kardashian West may be one very busy mama, but her daughter North West definitely knows how to chill. Kim just posted a hilarious photo of how 3-year-old North spends her timeouts, and it's absolute goals.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star took to Twitter to share yet another funny parenting anecdote, this time involving a timeout for a misbehaving North. Though timeouts are supposed to be anything but fun, North knows that sometimes you need some R&R — so why not turn your timeout into a spa day?
"That time North gets a time out & is a little too quiet...I go in her room 2check on her & she made her own spa & tells me she's chilling out"
That time North gets a time out &is a little too quiet...I go in her room 2check on her &she made her own spa &tells me she's chilling out ? pic.twitter.com/5MtW8vfAbK— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 9, 2017
Fortunately for the toddler, Kim was seemingly too busy laughing to be mad that sending North to her room didn't have the punitive effects she had planned.
North's adorable shenanigans are another reminder that the things we dreaded as kids are what most of us love now as adults. These days, any excuse to shun responsibilities and lounge on one's bed sounds like a gift. This photo makes me want to grab a sheet mask, slather on some lavender oil, and plug into a fun murder podcast.
Where was Northie's younger brother Saint during all of this? Her look-alike sibling (fans were unable to tell whether a recent photo Kim posted was of Saint or North) was probably not invited along to North's Very Special Spa, if only because timeouts are typically battled solo. However, given the pair's mother's love of pampering, I'm sure the two will one day find themselves hanging out while receiving their very first vampire facials.
Props to North for using her time under lockdown to relax and reflect. This kid already knows how to channel her calm — I can't help but be a little bit impressed.
