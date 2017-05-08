Seriously, Though: Is This Photo Of North Or Saint West?

And now, we’ll be delving into one of the great mysteries of our era: Is Kim Kardashian a clone machine? Earlier this afternoon, Kardashian posted a photo of one of her children on Twitter. Clad in blue Adidas shorts and a white tank top, the baby stares off into the distance with a contemplative look. In fact, the baby looks a lot like us, right now, staring at the post with a perplexed expression as we wonder: Which of Kim Kardashians’s two kids is this?
Odds are, this photo is a picture of Kardashian and Kanye West's son, Saint West. Kardashian posted a blue heart as a caption, a shade typically associated with baby boys. Plus, since Saint was born in December of 2015, it makes more sense temporally. Yet the baby's resemblance to North is uncanny, to the point that people are flipping back and forth between Team North and Team Saint.
The longer one stares at the picture, the larger the mystery becomes. One commenter is still haunted, two hours later, by lingering doubts.
To further complicate the matter, note that the baby is glancing in the northwest direction of the photo frame. Coincidence? Maybe this oh-so-subtle positioning indicates that this is actually a throwback photo of North West, who was born in 2013. We wouldn't put it past Kim.
This tweet isn't the first instance of Kardashian's genes duplicating themselves in spectacular fashion. Take the uncanny resemblance between Kardashian and North in this side-by-side comparison.
In perplexing times like these, perhaps we must turn towards Kimye themselves for emotional support.
@KimKardashian Is this a Saint or a baby picture of North? pic.twitter.com/0sVSeDPZdr— stephanie lynn.♡ (@justinsmahomies) May 8, 2017
All questions of clones aside, there's one thing pretty much everyone can agree on: This is one cute baby. And with Kardashian and West trying for a third child, we'll probably have years' worth of double takes and debates over their babies' identities to come.
