Kim Kardashian Revealed She's Ready For A Third Baby

Get ready, world: Kimye might be ready to conceive again.
A promo for next week's Keeping Up With the Kardashians showed Kim Kardashian sharing her plans to have a third child with mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé and Kourtney. The reality star and husband Kanye West are already parents to daughter North, who turns 4 in June, and 1-year-old son Saint.
"I'm going to try to have one more baby," the 36-year-old mom confided in her family.
She has reservations, however, over the fact that she experienced difficult pregnancies with both her children. The promo shows Kardashian meeting with a doctor, presumably to discuss her fertility options.
Advertisement
"I want my kids to have siblings but the doctors don't feel like it's safe for me," she admitted to viewers.
"I don't want you to do something that would put you in danger," Kris Jenner can be seen telling her famous daughter.
It's not the first time Kardashian has expressed her wishes for a third baby. Last November, she spoke about considering surrogacy as an option, citing her past experience with placenta acreta, in which the placenta does not detach naturally following childbirth.
Kardashian has been vocal about her pregnancy complications.
"I just don't think pregnancy and me really agree with each other," she admitted during her pregnancy with son Saint in 2015.
"I'm really not complaining, I'm just being honest about [it]. I hate it," she added at the time. "You know pregnancy is not for me. You know I've heard stories forever about how amazing pregnancy is from my mom and Kourtney and that's just not the case for me and I'm not going to sit here and lie and act like it's the most blissful experience. It's awful."
We'll have to wait until next week's episode to find out if she's changed her mind, or if she intends to pursue the surrogacy option. But maybe keep your eye out for some velvet onesies just in case.
Watch the teaser below.
Advertisement