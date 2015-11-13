Kim Kardashian isn't holding anything back when it comes to how she feels about pregnancy — mainly, that it may not be for her.
In an interview with E! News, Kardashian talked about the struggles she's had with baby number two, saying, "I just don't think pregnancy and me really agree with each other."
She did say that getting pregnant, which wasn't easy for her, is a "million times worth it," but she's not interested in sugarcoating the experience.
"I'm really not complaining, I'm just being honest and being honest about [it]. I hate it. You know pregnancy is not for me," Karadashian said. "You know I've heard stories forever about how amazing pregnancy is from my mom and Kourtney and that's just not the case for me and I'm not going to sit here and lie and act like it's the most blissful experience. It's awful."
One thing that hasn't been as awful as she thought it would be was the weight gain. While Kardashian admitted that she's gained 52 pounds with North West's little brother, as she goes into her final trimester of pregnancy she's not letting it bother her.
"You know, last time I gained 50 and I delivered around this time, you know, week wise into my pregnancy. And so I'm 52 pounds up and I still have, what six weeks to go? So I'm definitely a little nervous," Kardashian said. "But I'm enjoying it. I've started to eat whatever I want. I know my bounce back game is [strong]. I enjoy the process, the challenge of getting back, so I'm not worried about the afterward.
"It's a whole different weight shift. Every pregnancy really is different and I carry the weight differently," she added. "But no, I'm not like afraid to say what is on my mind or how I'm feeling especially about pregnancy I feel like it's what everyone goes through, so why not share my story and my process?"
Sharing her process is definitely important, but according to Parents Magazine, gaining up to 35 additional pounds is on the higher end of the average scale during pregnancy. But as the Huffington Post points out, like Kardashian, most women — upwards of over 50 percent, according to some studies — do over-gain.
