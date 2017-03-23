On this season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, we finally getting the details of not just what happened during the robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris, but also how she and the family dealt with the aftermath. It was a traumatic event (Kim even went dark on social media because of it), so it comes as no surprise that stress and fear followed the pop culture icon for many weeks following the incident.
In a new clip from the upcoming episode of the show, Kim is talking with Kourtney and Kris after getting a horrible night's sleep.
"I did not sleep last night," she said, sitting at the kitchen counter. "I totally freaked out."
The mother had fallen asleep in bed with daughter North just as her husband Kanye was getting back from a concert — but something was different.
"He always comes up the back stairs. Like, I always know he comes out the stairs that go into my room," she explained. "But he came up the front stairs, and all I heard were his feet stomping up stairs."
Thanks to last week's episode, we know that this is exactly how the robbery began. The similarities immediately sent Kim into a panic.
"Like, at three in the morning, he came in, and that's the same time the robbery happened," she said. "After a concert, he can't hear that well, so I'm going, 'Hello, hello!' Like, exactly what I did [during the robbery], and he's not responding to me 'cause he can't hear me."
Kim grabbed North while crying, preparing for the worst. Finally, Kanye walked in, and Kim had some choice words for her husband.
"I'm like, 'Hello, asshole,'" she remembers. "Like, 'We've got to come up with a plan. You've got to announce yourself.'"
Now, Kim seems to be recovering from the horrible incident. She's back on social media, but she won't be forgetting the robbery any time soon.
