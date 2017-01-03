Kim Kardashian credits her career to social media, but she hasn't made a peep on her Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat since October 2 — the night that she was bound, gagged, and robbed at gunpoint in Paris. On Tuesday, exactly three months after her harrowing ordeal, Kardashian finally broke her radio silence with a grand return to social media. The 36-year-old shared a beautiful candid picture of her family on Instagram. The photo features Kardashian, her husband Kanye West, 1-year-old Saint, and 3-year-old North, with the whole crew dressed in white. Kardashian gave the sentimental snap a simple and fitting caption: "family." It racked up an incredible 1.7 million likes within an hour of being posted to Instagram. Kardashian also shared an identical post with her 49 million followers on Twitter. The adorable post comes just hours after the reality star released an impossibly sweet video on her site and app. The video is a montage of special moments from the Kardashian-West family's time together since the incident in October. Judging by the video and this post, Kardashian made the right move staying out of the spotlight the last few months. It looks like she and Kanye — who had a rough end to 2016 himself — got in some much-needed family time. But we have to say, we're sure glad she decided to share a glimpse of it with us. Nice to have you back, Kimmy.
