It seems the internet has agreed that 2016 was a turbulent year. (Other applicable titles for the 12-month period are "trash year," "literal poop emoji," and "Alexander's Horrible, Terrible, No-Good Very Bad Year.") But just as many brandished woe-filled year-end think pieces, Kim Kardashian West came out with a video that makes a good case for the year not being all terrible. Kardashian released the video on her website and her app today. It's a montage of footage that seems to be from the final months of 2016 — post-Paris. The 36-year-old social media star, of all people, has reason to disparage 2016, because, if you'll recall, she was robbed at gunpoint in October. Then, her husband Kanye West was hospitalized in November. The couple could very well write off the year as a Dumpster fire. (As many of us have.) But the video doesn't hate on 2016 — in fact, the footage eulogizes the year through grainy, rose-colored glasses. There's Kanye West kissing Saint on the cheek. There's Kim and Kanye eating supper in the living room. And we see the married couple embracing sweetly (in this particular clip, Kanye's hair is blond, which indicates it was filmed recently). Set to Jeremih's "Paradise," the montage sends this message: all in a year, y'all. See the video, below. And beware — it may leave you misty-eyed.
