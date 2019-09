Kanye West Explains Why He Met With Donald Trump

Hours after an unexpected and out-of-the-blue appearance , Kanye West has explained the motives behind his meeting with Donald Trump, our current president-elect.In a series of four tweets (it's been awhile since we've seen West bust out a lengthy rant), the rapper not only revealed what the two talked about, he also implied that Trump would serve two terms as POTUS. West did not mention being brought on as any type of "ambassador" as E! News reported earlier on December 13.In his first tweet, West told his 26.6 million followers that he himself initiated the meeting. During the brief conversation, he said they talked about "multicultural issues."