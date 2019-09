Just one day after pushing back a news conference about his proposed business plan while he's in office, President-Elect Donald Trump made time to meet with Kanye West. The meeting took everyone in both the political and entertainment worlds by surprise, except for maybe Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble who seemed pretty chill during the whole bizarre interaction in the lobby of Trump Tower.We all speculated why the two were meeting — was West seriously being considered for a position in The White House alongside Trump? According to sources at E! , yes. A source close to West told the site that Trump is interested in West becoming an "ambassador of sorts" in a"entrepreneurial leadership role." In a now viral video, Trump tells the cameras that the two have been friends for a long time and that they "discussed life."The source also told E! that "Trump thinks he's a great role model when it comes to business." West does have a rap and fashion empire, as well as connections to one of the most famous families of 2016: the Kardashians.West declined to comment for interviews, and only remarked, "I just want to take a picture right now."