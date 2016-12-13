What Is Kanye West Doing At Trump Tower?

If you woke up this morning wondering "Where in the world is Kanye West?" then we have your answer. The rapper was spotted early on December 13 in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan. Yes, that Trump Tower.
He walked in through a trove of political journalists who, according to Twitter reactions, were just as surprised to see West there as we were. He was wearing his usual Yeezy get-up, fashioning a loose grey hoodie and his new blonde hair. He has even bleached his eyebrows, completing the look, and potentially deeper transformation. He looked excited, but worn out. The last we heard from West, he was in a hospital recovering from exhaustion and fatigue following a gruelling year full of personal gain (the release of his successful album The Life Of Pablo), personal loss (the anniversary of the death of his mother), and family struggle (dealing with the aftermath of his wife's robbery and attack).
Knowing that he is on the mend, both mentally and physically, it's strange to see him potentially engaging in politics, which under President-Elect Donald Trump is absolutely the most stressful place to be. West has teased that he is running for president in 2020 a few times, and recently lauded Trump for his successful campaign, so maybe it's time we start paying attention? Trump, standing next to West, even proclaimed that the two have been friends for a long time.
President-elect Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West talk with reporters after a meeting at Trump Tower https://t.co/GSujpwczMJ— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 13, 2016
Or this could, as is often the case, be a very smart PR-move and reintroduction to a fully recovered West.
kanye west at the beginning of 2016 vs kanye west at the end of 2016 pic.twitter.com/R3QACYDrOB— Gabe Bergado (@gabebergado) December 13, 2016
Although, his current dishevelled appearance indicates otherwise.
Kanye West 'jets to NYC to bolster his medical team as he steps up recovery' https://t.co/RGLOrOlXDQ pic.twitter.com/9EIawBy14C— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 13, 2016
