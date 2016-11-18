Future POTUS Hopeful Kanye West Didn't Vote, But Supports Donald Trump

West, who performed "Heartless" (hmm) right after his Trump statement, soon got defensive.



“I just said that I would have voted for Donald Trump and then I did a song and y’all sang it at the top of your lungs,” he told the crowd. “That doesn’t mean that you’re a Trump supporter. That just means you're okay with a celebrity having their own opinion. Or that someone else is okay to have their own opinion. That might not be your opinion but you can still like that person or still like that person’s music.”



He then told his Black fans to "stop focusing on racism."



"This world is racist, okay?" he explained. "Let’s stop being distracted to focus on that as much. It’s just a fucking fact. We are in a racist country. Period… Not one or the other candidate was going to instantly change that.”

