Future POTUS Hopeful Kanye West Didn't Vote, But Supports Donald Trump

Erin Donnelly
There have been some close calls, but Kanye West may have finally jumped the shark.

The rapper drew boos at his San Jose show last night when he told the crowd that he didn't vote. Then he expressed support for Donald Trump, told fans to stop stressing out about racism, and finished by mentioning his own future bid for president in 2020. Where to begin? Also, does this make Kanye and HRC-supporting Kim Kardashian the James Carville and Mary Matalin of rap?

“I told y’all I didn’t vote, right?" West announced, according to Entertainment Tonight. "But if I were to vote, I would have voted on Trump."

Cue the boos. Some concert-goers reportedly also threw items at the stage.
West, who performed "Heartless" (hmm) right after his Trump statement, soon got defensive.

“I just said that I would have voted for Donald Trump and then I did a song and y’all sang it at the top of your lungs,” he told the crowd. “That doesn’t mean that you’re a Trump supporter. That just means you're okay with a celebrity having their own opinion. Or that someone else is okay to have their own opinion. That might not be your opinion but you can still like that person or still like that person’s music.”

He then told his Black fans to "stop focusing on racism."

"This world is racist, okay?" he explained. "Let’s stop being distracted to focus on that as much. It’s just a fucking fact. We are in a racist country. Period… Not one or the other candidate was going to instantly change that.”
But there is a glimmer of hope, y'all: President Yeezus.

“I will take position in 2020 and do it myself," West continued.

Oh, phew. The only problem is that West might not be able to count on his fans for votes. At least not these fans:

