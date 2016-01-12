



"She has that face. She always has the same selfie face," DeGeneres told Clinton. "Did you learn? Do you have a selfie face now?"



"No, I don't. But here's what I learned," Clinton replied. "First of all, she was very nice and of course when she says to me, 'Can we take a selfie?' I said, 'Hello, of course.' I mean, that's like an obvious answer. She takes out her phone and she presses the button — I've never seen this anywhere else… She pulls it out, it has lights all the way around it, like, little tiny, tiny lightbulbs."



Yes, folks. Kim Kardashian has special lights on her phone for perfect selfies.



"It makes anybody look better," Clinton said. "I have been desperately looking for one of those ever since with no luck. So if anybody knows where you can get one…"

