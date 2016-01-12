Kanye may be running in 2020, but until then Kim Kardashian West is Team Hillary Clinton. On Monday, Kardashian shared a photo on Instagram of herself with the presidential candidate.
"You have to see the Ellen Show today!" Kardashian wrote in the caption. "Hilary [sic] Clinton talks about how she never looked better in our perfectly lit selfie!!!! #LUMEE #LOVEHER"
As noted by both Kardashian and Clinton, this new image is from the last time the two ladies posed for a selfie. Back in August, Clinton met the Kardashian West clan in Los Angeles at a Democratic fundraising event.
Kardashian shared her support for the front-runner with that selfie — which also included Kanye — saying in the caption, "I got my selfie!!! I really loved hearing her speak & hearing her goals for our country!#HillaryForPresident"
For her part, Clinton spoke to Ellen DeGeneres on Monday about posing with the famous duo, reports People.
"She has that face. She always has the same selfie face," DeGeneres told Clinton. "Did you learn? Do you have a selfie face now?"
"No, I don't. But here's what I learned," Clinton replied. "First of all, she was very nice and of course when she says to me, 'Can we take a selfie?' I said, 'Hello, of course.' I mean, that's like an obvious answer. She takes out her phone and she presses the button — I've never seen this anywhere else… She pulls it out, it has lights all the way around it, like, little tiny, tiny lightbulbs."
Yes, folks. Kim Kardashian has special lights on her phone for perfect selfies.
"It makes anybody look better," Clinton said. "I have been desperately looking for one of those ever since with no luck. So if anybody knows where you can get one…"
Advertisement