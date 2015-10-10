Kanye West hasn't let go of his dreams to run for the highest office in the land in 2020, at least according to President Obama. Yeezy and the pres teamed up for a San Francisco fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee, attended by 1,300 DNC supporters. Mark Knoller of CBS News tweeted that access to the event was for supporters who donated $250 to $10,000 per person.
In a video uploaded to YouTube from the event, Obama comments on West's plans.
"Kanye is thinking about running for Speaker of the House," Obama said, teasing West from the stage of San Francisco's Warfield Theater. "Couldn't get any stranger, but in case Kanye's serious about this whole POTUS thing or, as he calls it, 'Peezy,' I do have some advice for him: Saying that you have a beautiful, dark, twisted fantasy? That's what's known as off-message in politics."
The crowd laughed as Obama finished with a zinger, asking, "Do you really think that this country is going to elect a Black guy from the South Side of Chicago with a funny name to be president?"
As for the 2016 race, West and wife Kim Kardashian West have pledged their support to candidate Hillary Clinton. The couple attended a fundraiser for Clinton on August 7, and got a selfie with the woman Kardashian calls "our next president."
