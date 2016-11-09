Does This Mean #Kanye2020 Is Really Happening?

Well, Plan A just went out the window. Let's move on to Plan B.
Donald Trump's election win has many Americans wondering how they'll get through the next four years. They're also trying to figure out how to stop four years from becoming eight. Can Michelle Obama thwart a potential Trump re-election in 2020? Maybe. But why not call on the supreme power of Yeezus just in case?
Kanye West announced his intentions to run for president in 2020 at the 2015 MTV VMAs. Now fans are calling his bluff.
Time to flick on the bat signal and crank up "Stronger."
There's only one man who can save us now #kanye2020 #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/C9b4tPJGZF— Abi Morris (@abicmorris) November 9, 2016
Yall messed up. Now you'll all have to wait till 2020 when our Lord and Saviour, Kanye West saves us#Kanye2020 #ElectionNight— I'm So Sugoi (@theformerprez) November 9, 2016
