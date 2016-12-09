When they go dark, Kanye West goes light. The rapper, who was recently hospitalized for exhaustion and mental health, was seen out in L.A. with a fresh hair color yesterday: a blond-dyed crop that gives the musician a cool, new vibe.
The style — which is shaved on the sides and bleached on the crown — is dramatically different for West, who historically has stuck to his natural hair color. Was he inspired by his in-laws, who themselves have taken turns as blondes? Was he looking to have a little more fun? Or is he doing what many do during major life events: changing hairstyles as a way to find control, feel better, or start fresh?
"There is nothing as personal as your hair; it is the only thing you grow, shape, and care for, and it has a literal attachment to us," says celebrity hairstylist Matt Fugate. "So when you are going through something in your life, good or bad, there is nothing more invigorating than a hair change. For some, an update to your hair can be an update for your soul."
We’ll be keeping an ear out for Kanye’s own comments on the style. But we fully support any change that empowers you to be your best self — especially when times are tough. The light looks good on you, Ye.
