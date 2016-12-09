Kanye West Resurfaces With Blond Hair & A Thirst For Art

Good news, Kanye fans. The rapper seems to be making strides in his recovery.
On Thursday Kanye West emerged for the first time since his stay at UCLA’s Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital last month. Though he's reportedly still being treated as an outpatient, the art and design enthusiast just couldn't pass up the chance to check out the "Rick Owens: Furniture” exhibition at West Hollywood's MOCA Pacific Design Center.
Speaking of interesting aesthetics, West is sporting a new look. Look closely at this photo taken by artist Giovanni Leonardo Bassan and you'll see that he's dyed his hair Silm Shady blond.
West spent nine days in the hospital being treated for exhaustion and sleep deprivation. Though it's difficult to make judgments based on one photo, the museum outing suggests an improvement in his condition. Can't wait for this guy to start feeling like
Pablo himself again.
