On Tuesday, NBC News reported that the rapper had been hospitalized. Though little is known about the cause, NBC News reports that "no criminal activity was involved" and that the decision was made for the rapper's own health and safety.
The news comes after weeks of erratic behavior from West, including cutting short concerts on his now-canceled Saint Pablo Tour and ranting on stage about everyone from Beyoncé to Donald Trump.
Though the hashtag #KanyeIsOverParty began trending on Twitter shortly after news spread that West went on a rant in support of Trump at a San Jose show, many people are now seeing his behavior as indicative of a larger problem. Many, including fellow celebrities, believe his bizarre antics suggest that West is currently suffering from mental health issues, a theory which his recent hospitalization may seem to support.
Though West is clearly going through a difficult time, it's heartwarming to see that he has the support of the celebrity community. Stars took to Twitter to send kind messages regarding West's situation.
Actor Emile Hirsch revealed that has great empathy for West's plight.
Hey @kanyewest , get better man! People are making jokes right now, but having been there myself, I hope he gets the help he needs.— emile hirsch (@EmileHirsch) November 22, 2016
The easy thing to do is make Kanye West jokes.— andy lassner (@andylassner) November 22, 2016
The compassionate thing to do is hope he's ok and gets the help he needs.
I know @kanyewest has said some off putting shit lately but I pray for him his well being and his health. Get well bro. Always love— marlon wayans (@MarlonWayans) November 22, 2016
Much love to Kanye West. I hope he gets better soon.— Ferrari Sheppard (@stopbeingfamous) November 22, 2016
Mental health gets no love in this country. It's easy to dismiss someone as crazy rather than try to understand. Get better @kanyewest— Ricky Velez (@RickyVelez) November 22, 2016
I wish @kanyewest love and support through his journey. Mental health is no joke and a constant battle and I hope he makes more dope music.— Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) November 22, 2016
My best wishes to Kanye West, who believe it or not is still a human just like us and needs help sometimes just like us— Dan Bull 🍐 (@itsDanBull) November 22, 2016
Been knowing the brother upwards of 13 years. Mental healing is a serious thing, no matter what. Stay strong Kanye West. ✊🏾— 9th Wonder (@9thwonder) November 22, 2016