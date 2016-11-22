Story from Entertainment News

Stars Send Supportive Messages To Kanye West

Carolyn L. Todd, Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Erik Pendzich/Rex/REX/Shutterstock
Celebrities are reaching out on Twitter to support Kanye West following his reported hospitalization.

On Tuesday, NBC News reported that the rapper had been hospitalized. Though little is known about the cause, NBC News reports that "no criminal activity was involved" and that the decision was made for the rapper's own health and safety.

The news comes after weeks of erratic behavior from West, including cutting short concerts on his now-canceled Saint Pablo Tour and ranting on stage about everyone from Beyoncé to Donald Trump.

Though the hashtag #KanyeIsOverParty began trending on Twitter shortly after news spread that West went on a rant in support of Trump at a San Jose show, many people are now seeing his behavior as indicative of a larger problem. Many, including fellow celebrities, believe his bizarre antics suggest that West is currently suffering from mental health issues, a theory which his recent hospitalization may seem to support.

Though West is clearly going through a difficult time, it's heartwarming to see that he has the support of the celebrity community. Stars took to Twitter to send kind messages regarding West's situation.

Actor Emile Hirsch revealed that has great empathy for West's plight.
Executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show Andy Lassner encouraged people not to make jokes at West's expense.
Others simply tweeted kind words of love and support during West's difficult time.
