Kanye West Explains Why He Met With Donald Trump

Hours after an unexpected and out-of-the-blue appearance, Kanye West has explained the motives behind his meeting with Donald Trump, our current president-elect.
In a series of four tweets (it's been awhile since we've seen West bust out a lengthy rant), the rapper not only revealed what the two talked about, he also implied that Trump would serve two terms as POTUS. West did not mention being brought on as any type of "ambassador" as E! News reported earlier on December 13.
In his first tweet, West told his 26.6 million followers that he himself initiated the meeting. During the brief conversation, he said they talked about "multicultural issues."
I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) December 13, 2016
Then he got more specific, using his hometown of Chicago as an example of the issues he apparently discussed with Trump.
These issues included bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) December 13, 2016
From his next tweet, it feels like West is establishing himself as an ally to Trump, which sets us up for his final tweet containing an important hashtag.
I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) December 13, 2016
This: "#2024" means that West still intends to run for president in the future, but has changed his timeline to give Trump two terms serving as one of the most important political figures in the world. That says a lot.
