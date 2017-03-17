Kim Kardashian Says The Paris Robbers Threw Her Face First Onto The Bed

The Paris robbery of Kim Kardashian shook the family to their core. After the incident, the pop culture icon took a break from social media, and only recently, thanks to Keeping Up With The Kardashians, are more details emerging about exactly what happened that night. In a new clip from the upcoming episode of the reality show, the mother of two opens up about the first moments of the robbery, and what it was like to realize that her life was in danger.
Kardashian tells her sisters that she was in bed trying to get up the energy to wash her face when she heard pounding up the stairs, Us Weekly reports. Since Kourtney and her assistant Stephanie had gone out earlier, she assumed it was the two women returning home drunk.
"I'm calling to them, like, 'Hello. Hello. Hello?' and there's no answer," she says in the clip. "And then at that moment, when there wasn't an answer, my heart started to get really tense. You know, like, your stomach just kind of knots up and you're like, 'What's going on? What's going on?'"
She started feeling like something wasn't quite right, and she looked out of her bedroom door and saw two men holding down another man.
"So I slid off my bed and picked up my phone and I'm like, 'I don't know how to call 911 in a different country,'" she added. (For future reference, the Federal Communications Commission says dialing "112" in any country in the EU will connect you to emergency services.)
When Kardashian called her bodyguard Pascal, one of the robbers took her phone and threw it on the ground before throwing her onto the bed.
"I was like, 'This is it,'" she said.
The man who had been held down was actually the concierge, who she says later told her that the robbers asked him "'Where is the rapper's wife?' Like, 'Let us up to her room,' in French."
"So he ended up being our interpreter because I couldn't understand [the robbers], they couldn't understand me," Kardashian continued.
The episode with full details of the horrible incident will air Sunday at 9:00 PM EST on E!
