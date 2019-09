Kim Kardashian Says The Paris Robbers Threw Her Face First Onto The Bed

The Paris robbery of Kim Kardashian shook the family to their core. After the incident, the pop culture icon took a break from social media, and only recently, thanks to Keeping Up With The Kardashians, are more details emerging about exactly what happened that night. In a new clip from the upcoming episode of the reality show, the mother of two opens up about the first moments of the robbery, and what it was like to realize that her life was in danger.