North West Was Born To Be A Salsa Dancing Star

The Kardashian sisters aren't the only ones who had a ball on the family's trip to Cuba. Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney shared plenty of pictures of the grown-up fun they enjoyed on the island — but what about those adorable little ones? Looks like Kim captured their memories for them. Kardashian recently shared a sweet photo of daughter North West, 2, and 3-year-old niece Penelope Disick on her website.
"I love sharing all these pics from our trip to Cuba!" wrote the proud mama. "We also took a family salsa class and it was so much fun. North and P are such good dancers!" We can't quite tell that from the picture, but we will say that they look fabulous in their salsa outfits. Royal purple is so North's color. It sounds like there's more cuteness on the way, too. "More to come!!!" Kim added.
