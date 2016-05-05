This Is How The Kardashians Do Cuba

With everyday, my goal is to expand my mind. Now, it has been filled with new memories and knowledge of culture, food, traditions, daily life.... It will never go back to yesterday's dimensions! I'm so blessed to be able to appreciate another's culture 🙏🏽 God is GREAT! Thank you for my opportunities 💋

A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 4, 2016 at 10:15pm PDT