This Is How The Kardashians Do Cuba

The Kardashians are enjoying some quality family time in Cuba, with all the commitment to glamour you'd expect. According to E! News, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, as well as Kayne West, Malika Haqq, and all five West and Disick kids have gathered together on the island nation. And judging by the pictures they're posting of their exploits, they're having a blast.
Khloé has posted photos on Twitter featuring the sisters (and Haqq) smoking cigars. She's also raved about the cortiditos (Cuban espresso) she's been downing.
The Kardashias also enjoyed some photo ops with a fleet of red and hot-pink vintage cars. Khloé expressed her excitement and gratitude for the family getaway on Instagram, captioning the car photo, "With everyday, my goal is to expand my mind. Now, it has been filled with new memories and knowledge of culture, food, traditions, daily life.... It will never go back to yesterday's dimensions! I'm so blessed to be able to appreciate another's culture. God is GREAT! Thank you for my opportunities."
