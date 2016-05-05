So naturally, people are pissed about the photograph and its total disregard for Cuban history. The photo has garnered comments on Instagram accusing the Kardashian of disrespect and ignorance. "I usually love her but this picture is beyond ignorant she clearly has no idea about what's been happening over there she's just on vaca giving zero fucks," reads one comment. "You make me sick to my stomach. You have no idea what daily life is like there. How food is rationed and people are stripped of their rights," says another. Some compare it to a tacit endorsement of Hitler. "Might as well stand in front of a picture of hitler with emoji hearts in your eyes! I'm Cuban and this is fucking disrespectful," wrote one person.