Zac Efron's Younger Brother Is Still Hot

Zac Efron superfans may already know about the hot specimen that is the younger Efron. Those unknowing are in for a maj treat.
Allow us to introduce you Dylan Efron.
Four-and-a-half years younger than Zac, Dylan is more than just the little brother of a movie star. He is also Zac's roommate. And according to his big bro, Dylan got all the best genes in the Efron family pool.
It looks like there were more than enough "good genes" to spare. Both young men seem to be doing just fine in the looks department.
But we'll let you be the judge. Efron shared a picture on his Instagram earlier today, wishing Dylan a Happy (legit) Siblings Day, which was actually on April 10. Zac's been a busy guy.
The sunset. The scruff. The Efrons. A sight to behold.
Here's another one, for good measure.
Yep, still hot.
