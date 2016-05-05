The Kardashians are vacationing in Cuba, the communist island-nation less than 90 miles south of Florida. The country was recently opened up to U.S. trade and tourism. Like many families, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kayne West, Malika Haqq, and the brood of five West and Disick kids are taking advantage of the opportunity to visit the country. But the Kardashians' apparent lack of knowledge (or disregard for) the country's fraught political and social history is — like everything about them — in full display on Instagram.
Khloé Kardashian has posted several photos documenting her visit in the country. In one of the pictures, the reality star is standing under the name "Fidel" on a wall. Fidel Castro reigned Cuba from the 1959 communist revolution to 2008, when he resigned and his brother Raul stepped in. Under his totalitarian dictatorship, economic impoverishment, political oppression, and human rights abuses have ravaged the country. For many, the name represents decades of suffering.
So naturally, people are pissed about the photograph and its total disregard for Cuban history. The photo has garnered comments on Instagram accusing the Kardashian of disrespect and ignorance. "I usually love her but this picture is beyond ignorant she clearly has no idea about what's been happening over there she's just on vaca giving zero fucks," reads one comment. "You make me sick to my stomach. You have no idea what daily life is like there. How food is rationed and people are stripped of their rights," says another. Some compare it to a tacit endorsement of Hitler. "Might as well stand in front of a picture of hitler with emoji hearts in your eyes! I'm Cuban and this is fucking disrespectful," wrote one person.
Many have pointed out that the photo is painfully ironic given how Khloé has spoken up about the Armenian genocide. "This is so disrespectful on so many levels. Especially coming from a person who is always talking about the Armenian genocide, educate yourself on other cultures who have gone through similar tragedies." Another commenter said ,"This picture is disgusting. How would she feel about people glorifying and taking pictures with the names of those who assisted in the Armenian genocide?"
Kardashian is also receiving rampant criticism on Twitter. While she has yet to address the backlash, issue a mea culpa, or delete the post altogether (as some commenters have suggested) we'll stay tuned should she speak out.
@khloekardashian the name you're standing under is the reason why a lot of my family in Cuba is living in poverty. por favor edúcate.— roxy moure (@roxymoure) May 5, 2016
Fidel throws people in prison for attempting to use Twitter @khloekardashian— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 5, 2016
He's also had a lot of people killed and is a massive human rights violator but hey, viva! @khloekardashian— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 5, 2016
@khloekardashian if you have time, be sure to visit some of Cuba's world-renowned prisons for political dissenters.— Brooke Rogers (@BrookAnglnRogrs) May 5, 2016
