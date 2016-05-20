The Kardashian-Disick clan knows how to do Disneyland right. North West, who turns 3 next month, was joined by 3-year-old cousin Penelope Disick and BFF Ryan Romulus on a very special trip to the California theme park this week.
The girls were treated like little queens when Disneyland's Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique transformed them into iconic princesses: Elsa (North), Jasmine (Penelope), and Cinderella (Ryan). Their doting moms, Kourtney and Kim, captured all the magic on Instagram and Snapchat. It's really, really cute.
The girls were treated like little queens when Disneyland's Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique transformed them into iconic princesses: Elsa (North), Jasmine (Penelope), and Cinderella (Ryan). Their doting moms, Kourtney and Kim, captured all the magic on Instagram and Snapchat. It's really, really cute.
But it looks like the princess posse's parents had just as much fun. "Not sure who had the most fun today...kind of think it was me," Kourtney captioned a photo of herself with Minnie Mouse. No big surprise, though — it is the happiest place on earth.
Advertisement