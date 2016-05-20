Story from Pop Culture

This Is How North West & Penelope Disick Do Disneyland

Carolyn L. Todd
The Kardashian-Disick clan knows how to do Disneyland right. North West, who turns 3 next month, was joined by 3-year-old cousin Penelope Disick and BFF Ryan Romulus on a very special trip to the California theme park this week.

The girls were treated like little queens when Disneyland's Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique transformed them into iconic princesses: Elsa (North), Jasmine (Penelope), and Cinderella (Ryan). Their doting moms, Kourtney and Kim, captured all the magic on Instagram and Snapchat. It's really, really cute.

Photo: Via Kim Kardashian West's Snapchat.

Elsa, Cinderella and Princess Jasmine☄

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on


But it looks like the princess posse's parents had just as much fun. "Not sure who had the most fun today...kind of think it was me," Kourtney captioned a photo of herself with Minnie Mouse. No big surprise, though — it is the happiest place on earth.

Not sure who had the most fun today...kind of think it was me. 🐭❤️@disneyland

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

