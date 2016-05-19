This Celebrity Kid Can't Stop Lip-Syncing To Rihanna

Some kids rock out to the Frozen soundtrack. Some swear by DJ Lance Rock. And others get their aunts to play them to Rihanna and Uncle Kanye.
By others, we mean little Penelope Disick. The 3-year-old daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick can be seen lip-synching to RiRi in a few new Snapchat videos posted by her aunt Khloé Kardashian. Someone get this kid on the phone with LL Cool J.
Riding in the backseat of a car, Penelope does a respectable job of miming lyrics that aren't exactly PG. She's clearly a fan of "Work," as well as "Run This Town," the Rihanna collaboration with Jay Z and her uncle, Kanye West. Fortunately, "Bitch Better Have My Money" didn't get any airtime.
Watch Baby Disick lay it down in the videos below.
