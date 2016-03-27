In-between snaps of her luscious lips and #OOTD, Kylie Jenner gave us another precious Instagram today. We now present the newest reality show we will definitely watch on any platform: "Little Kylie & Kendall." The lead roles will be performed for you by North West and Penelope Disick. Ratings are probably already shooting through the roof and someone's got to be on the phone figuring out how to sell this. Ryan Seacrest, you must have some more free time on your hands.

