Don't act like you forgot how awesome Rihanna is. This guy sure didn't.
One enthusiastic, ginger-bearded concert-goer caught the singer's attention during her ANTI World Tour stop in Houston. Roll the tape, RiRi.
No shade: That is some serious shape throwing. Someone's been blasting "Bitch Better Have My Money" in his pickup truck. Pity nobody thought to film during "Work." No doubt we missed out on some major twerking.
You know what they say: Everything (the beards, the fandom) is bigger in Texas.
