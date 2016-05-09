Tuition Angel Rihanna Is Now Granting College Scholarships

Rihanna gives us many things, from booty shaking dance floor accompaniments to style goals. But how about a full ride to college? Since 2012, the singer has been giving back in a big way through her international charitable fund for health, education, and the arts — the Clara Lionel Foundation, named after her grandparents. And on Monday, the CLF announced a new initiative: RiRi is sending kids to college.
The Barbados native is granting tuition scholarships to international students — from Brazil, Barbados, Cuba, Haiti, Grenada, Guyana, and Jamaica — to attend a university in the U.S. "To be able to give the gift of an education is actually an honor,” says Rihanna. “Higher education will help provide perspective, opportunities, and learning to a group of kids who really deserve it. I am thrilled to be able to do this.”
Here are some more details on the program. (Already graduated and drowning in students loans? Check out our page on college loans.)
Who can apply?
Citizens or natives of Brazil, Barbados, Cuba, Haiti, Grenada, Guyana, or Jamaica who have been accepted to a university in the United States for the 2016 - 2017 school year.
How much is the scholarship for?
Anywhere from $5,000 to $50,000. If you keep your GPA up, the grant can be renewed for three more years.
How are applicants selected?
Based on merit (academic performance, work experience, and community service), a personal essay, and "unusual personal or family circumstances." Financial need is not considered.
When is the deadline?
June 10, 2016. Winners will be notified by August.
