Marvel Stars Face Off On Lip Sync Battle

When you pit Clark Gregg, star of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., against Hayley Atwell, Agent Carter herself, you get Lip Sync Battle magic. The pair took the stage late Thursday night and put on a show for the ages.



Gregg went first, donning a skintight blue uniform dress to mimic Britney as he dropped a performance of "Toxic" we won’t soon forget. He even booty-shook. That’s real commitment. But that’s why he’s Agent Coulson, he’ll do anything it takes to get the job done.



Atwell responded the only way she could: with Lady Gaga. Her “Bad Romance” lip sync started with her crawling onto the stage in full-body latex and only got better from there. Even Chrissy Teigen audibly exclaimed. More like “Good Romance,” one might say.



Between the two, we’re inclined to name Gregg the winner. His commitment to evoking Britney left little doubt that he wanted the Lip Sync belt more than badly.



