If Kim Kardashian's latest social media post is any indication, her daughter North West already has a way better grasp on Snapchat filters than many adults do.
Kim and North apparently had a "girls' day" on Thursday, which, naturally, meant taking a few selfies and sharing them.
In Kim's super-cute post, she and North used the makeup filter, and North couldn't look more thrilled with the results. Both of them used the filter to try on glitter makeup, complete with rhinestones, bright lipstick, and blush. The mother-daughter duo didn't just twin out with the filter, either — they both sported similar braids in the pic.
Kim tried on the makeup filter first, joking, "Oh, hey, do you like my makeup today, North?" Her daughter immediately broke into a grin, insisting, "I want to do it, too," smiling as she tried it on for size.
Judging from North's wide smile in the video clip, it's safe to say she's not social media-shy. And North's ease with using the filter definitely makes us want to step up our Snapchat game. Check out Kim's post below.
