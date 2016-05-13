Kourtney Kardashian Is Now Highlighting An Unexpected Body Part

While the rest of her sisters are busy contouring the heck out of their visages, oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian is busy sculpting a different part of her body: her booty.
Kourtney posted a behind-the-scenes Snapchat of a recent, top-secret photo shoot she took part in. The snippets show the mother of three sensually lying in bed as makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic swipes on a little "booty highlight," as she calls it. "Your ass is looking good, Kourt," Dedivanovic quips in the short take. Beauty devotees were fast to call out Jaclyn Hill x Becca's Champagne Pop Highlighter as the source of Kourtney's new glowy bum. It seems butt contouring now has the Kardashian seal of approval. Sigh.
We're sure it's only a matter of time until her younger siblings follow in Kourt's footsteps. Or, perhaps they already have? Dedivanovic has been the long-standing family makeup artist for some time now, so it is quite likely this is simply the first time his derriere technique has been documented for the public. We may never know. But, leave it to the Kardashians to bring attention to their favorite body part in a new, contoured way.
Advertisement