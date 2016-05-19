If you ever felt a little weirded out by Kylie Jenner and Tyga's relationship, don't worry, you weren't alone.



Kim Kardashian admits on the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she was "uncomfortable" with her little sister dating Tyga. But, it had nothing to do with their age difference.



"I understand that Kylie dating Tyga completely broke Chyna's heart," Kardashian said in the clip. "I feel for her in that situation."