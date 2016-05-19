If you ever felt a little weirded out by Kylie Jenner and Tyga's relationship, don't worry, you weren't alone.
Kim Kardashian admits on the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she was "uncomfortable" with her little sister dating Tyga. But, it had nothing to do with their age difference.
"I understand that Kylie dating Tyga completely broke Chyna's heart," Kardashian said in the clip. "I feel for her in that situation."
No surprise that Kardashian would feel for Blac Chyna, who was once a close friend of hers and now her brother's fiancée. But, Kardashian says as bad as she felt for her friend she had a loyalty to her little sister.
"Was it uncomfortable for me when Kylie and Tyga started to date? Absolutely," she said. "Because Chyna was my friend, but I had no choice but to take my sister's side. That's my sister."
While hanging out with her other sisters, Kourtney and Khloé, Kardashian retold a story about her brother, Rob trying to get her to talk to Chyna on the phone. Kim decided just to hang up, saying she didn't want to feel "forced" into talking to her.
Kardashian ends the clip by saying she'll talk to Chyna when she's ready.
It's something Kardashian seems to be now, since she's been seen out and about with her brother and Chyna, who recently announced her pregnancy on Instagram.
Kardashian was one of the first in her family to congratulate the couple by liking their post. Earlier this week, she also said that Rob will be the "best dad" and that she's "really happy" for the couple.
It may have also become just a little easier for all the Kardashians to be happy for Rob and Chyna since Kylie and Tyga have officially called it quits.
