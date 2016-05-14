Update: Tyga Reveals The Reason For Kylie Jenner Breakup

Update: Tyga is once again speaking out about his latest breakup with Kylie Jenner, but this time he's getting a bit more candid about what pulled them apart.
While at LAX on Friday, Tyga told TMZ that the two parted ways because they were "both focused on our individual lives right now. And sometimes, things don't work out."
But even though they're no longer together, Tyga said he still loves Jenner. When asked if there would always be love between them, Tyga said, "For sure."
Tyga also politely weighed in on his ex Blac Chyna's pregnancy — albeit begrudgingly.
"People grow. It's time to evolve," he said when asked about Chyna and fiancé Rob Kardashian's baby. "So, everybody should have opportunity at love and live their life."
That may sound like Tyga is sending Chyna his best, but he's certainly not interested in complimenting Kardashian's skills as a stepfather to his son, King Cairo. His response to the question? A simple, but stern: "Don't go too far, man."
While at LAX on Friday, Tyga told TMZ that the two parted ways because they were "both focused on our individual lives right now. And sometimes, things don't work out."
But even though they're no longer together, Tyga said he still loves Jenner. When asked if there would always be love between them, Tyga said, "For sure."
Tyga also politely weighed in on his ex Blac Chyna's pregnancy — albeit begrudgingly.
"People grow. It's time to evolve," he said when asked about Chyna and fiancé Rob Kardashian's baby. "So, everybody should have opportunity at love and live their life."
That may sound like Tyga is sending Chyna his best, but he's certainly not interested in complimenting Kardashian's skills as a stepfather to his son, King Cairo. His response to the question? A simple, but stern: "Don't go too far, man."
This story was originally published on May 12.
Tyga’s relationships have always been stormy ones. His on-again-off-again romance with Blac Chyna produced a son but also recriminations when they broke up. And then he began dating the then-17-year-old Kylie Jenner.
Kylie and Tyga never seemed a perfect match, not the least of which was due to the fact that she was a minor when they reportedly began their romance. The most notable blow-up centered around Tyga’s text messaging relationship with a 14-year-old aspiring musician. His relationship with soon-to-be Kardashian Blac Chyna has also been consistently subtweety and bizarre.
But their relationship is reportedly no more. Multiple outlets reported that they broke up just before the Met Gala earlier in May. So far those have just been rumors, but Tyga confirmed them in an interview with E! News.
"I'm good, you know?” he said of his mental state after their breakup. “Just another day and working hard and trying to get to that next level and achieve big things and evolve."
Kylie, for her part, is handling the breakup via cryptic Snapchats and hanging out at her mom’s house.
Advertisement