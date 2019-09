Is Tyga Sending Rob & Blac Chyna A Message With These Pics?

It's been less than 24 hours since Blac Chyna dropped a bomb on social media, announcing (via emoji, of course) that she is pregnant with boyfriend Robert Kardashian's child.The internet is predictably abuzz, with a steady cavalcade of commenters wondering how the hell to make sense of the new Kardashian family tree in all its uncle-daddy, half-sibling-step-son glory. Having a pen and paper handy helps. There are also those who skipped the questioning entirely and went straight to trolling Kylie Jenner's and Tyga's Instagrams with an onslaught of baby faces and bottle emoji — a fitting follow-up to the diamond-ring emoji that crowded Tyga's Instagram in the aftermath of Rob and Blac Chyna's engagement announcement last month. (Stay classy, commenters.)But what does Tyga think? The rapper quietly congratulated his ex in the comment section of her announcement and took to Instagram himself to share a short series of sweet pictures of himself and the rather adorable 3-year-old son, King Cairo, the child he shares with Blac Chyna.The first, captioned "Moments," shows the rapper with his son's arms wrapped sweetly around his neck from behind.