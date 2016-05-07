Is Tyga Sending Rob & Blac Chyna A Message With These Pics?

It's been less than 24 hours since Blac Chyna dropped a bomb on social media, announcing (via emoji, of course) that she is pregnant with boyfriend Robert Kardashian's child.
The internet is predictably abuzz, with a steady cavalcade of commenters wondering how the hell to make sense of the new Kardashian family tree in all its uncle-daddy, half-sibling-step-son glory. Having a pen and paper handy helps. There are also those who skipped the questioning entirely and went straight to trolling Kylie Jenner's and Tyga's Instagrams with an onslaught of baby faces and bottle emoji — a fitting follow-up to the diamond-ring emoji that crowded Tyga's Instagram in the aftermath of Rob and Blac Chyna's engagement announcement last month. (Stay classy, commenters.)
But what does Tyga think? The rapper quietly congratulated his ex in the comment section of her announcement and took to Instagram himself to share a short series of sweet pictures of himself and the rather adorable 3-year-old son, King Cairo, the child he shares with Blac Chyna.
The first, captioned "Moments," shows the rapper with his son's arms wrapped sweetly around his neck from behind.
King Cairo wears a helmet in the second image, captioned "StuntKid." He is seen again in a pint-sized black jacket, dark pants, and red shoes in a third image, captioned "Rare." Whether he means rare as in a kid this cute is rare or pictures of said kid on social media are rare, you be the judge.
What is Tyga trying to say, exactly? Is he trying to remind us, as he did in his response to Blac Chyna and Rob's engagement announcement, that his "only concern in this situation is [his] son"? While the Kardashian-Jenner clan (with the exception of sister Kim) may remain mum on all things Rob and Blac Chyna, Tyga has previously told the world, "It makes me happy to see the mother of my son happy." Here's hoping he meant it.
