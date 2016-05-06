People Are Hardcore Trolling Tyga & Kylie Jenner Over The New Baby Kardashian

Now that the news has dropped that Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are pregnant, there have been two main reactions on the internet.
There are those who are wondering what the fuck this means for the Kardashian tree (we got you) and there are those who are being petty and trolling Kylie Jenner's and Tyga's Instagrams.
This happened before, when Rob and Blac Chyna announced that they were engaged. The comment section on his Instagram feed was flooded with diamond-ring emojis and shamrocks, which has come to represent Rob. And now it's happening again.
But this time, it's all baby faces and bottle emojis.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Kylie is still posting pictures promoting her new beauty products (of course), and people have been trolling her less than Tyga, but they're still eager to remind the youngest Kardashian-Jenner that she's about to be an aunt again.
Blac Chyna's Son/Daughter is going to be what Kylie Jenner has always wanted to be a Kardashian. 😂🐸☕️ @enews @BLACCHYNA @etnow— L E O† (@mr_kardashiann) May 6, 2016
Kylie and Kim Kardashian are the only two family members who have liked the announcement post on Instagram, but no one in the family has extended a congratulations to the couple, except for Tyga. And he still seems to be getting the vast majority of the trolls.
Big changes are about to happen throughout the Kingdom of Calabasas, especially in House Kardashian. Things are about to get really interesting.
It's weird when you think that if this was Game of Thrones the future of the Kardashian dynasty would rest with Rob https://t.co/HaYDssgiKn— joseph (@josephdcassidy) May 6, 2016
Advertisement