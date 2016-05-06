Do you know who Blac Chyna is? If you read this site, then we're sure that you do. How about her boyfriend Robert Kardashian? Okay, cool. Now, what if we told you that Blac Chyna is pregnant with Rob's baby? What if we said she announced this news with an emoji on Instagram? And that Rob posted the same image on his account?
Would you believe us? What would you even do with yourself? What is there even to say?
We will update this post as
more news comes out as our heads stop spinning and we regain the ability to use our words.
