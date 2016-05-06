We suspected Blac Chyna of hinting back in March that she was pregnant with Rob Kardashian's baby. But now we know for certain: It's happening! This baby situation is a go. Mazels to all involved.
While this is very exciting news for the Kardashian clan and (of course) Blac Chyna, this baby is going to complicate things a bit when it comes to the overall family tree. Here's the deal: Blac Chyna already has a kiddo with ex Tyga, 3-year-old King Cairo. And ever since Kylie Jenner — Rob's youngest sister — turned 18, she's been out and proud about her relationship with the 26-year-old rapper.
In the event that Kylie and Tyga were to get hitched at some point down the line, Rob and Kylie would share a stepson in King Cairo. Also, that would make Tyga the uncle to his ex Blac Chyna's child with Rob, who would be a half-sibling of Tyga's own son. Finally, if Tyga were to marry Kylie after Blac Chyna and Rob tie the knot, he would be in-laws with his former boo. Can we agree that all sounds like an awkward way to spend the holidays?
If you find all of this a tad overwhelming, keep this is mind: Kris Jenner will still be Kris Jenner. And Rob will still be a man who designed socks that say YOLO on the bottom. So really, everything that is truly important will stay the same.
