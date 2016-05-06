Who Did Brody Jenner Just Propose To?

Brody Jenner, L.A.'s former most eligible bachelor is officially off the market. Jenner proposed to his girlfriend of over two years, Kaitlynn Carter, while on an exotic vacation in Indonesia.
Jenner shared this image with his followers on May 6, sharing the news of his relationship status change. He wrote, "On May 4th 2016 I got engaged to my lover and my best friend @kaitlynn_carter. I couldn't be more in love with this woman and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her. 💍👰❤️🎉🎊""
Jenner shared this image with his followers on May 6, sharing the news of his relationship status change. He wrote, "On May 4th 2016 I got engaged to my lover and my best friend @kaitlynn_carter. I couldn't be more in love with this woman and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her. 💍👰❤️🎉🎊""
The two have been publicly dating since May of 2014, and have documented most of their (nauseatingly cute) relationship on each other's social-media feeds throughout the years. Carter is, after all, a blogger and cofounder of Foray, a fashion influencer site. The two live in Los Angeles and seem to have a lot of fun together. We're not jealous at all.
But if you're confused on who Carter is, here's a brief overview of what we know about the future Mrs. Brody and Kaitlynn Jenner (yeah... we know.)
She models for both her own blog as well as other brands.
But if you're confused on who Carter is, here's a brief overview of what we know about the future Mrs. Brody and Kaitlynn Jenner (yeah... we know.)
She models for both her own blog as well as other brands.
Advertisement
He moonlights as Carter's personal photographer for her site. It looks like we have a future "Instagram Husband" on our hands.
They go on creative dates.
She trusts him. A lot.
She really embraces her blogger lifestyle.
The Jenners are psyched to have her join their fam.
They already seem like a little happy family together.
Advertisement