This Lyric In Kylie Jenner's New Song Is Sparking Outrage

Carolyn L. Todd
On Thursday, Kylie Jenner officially kicked off her musical career. She is featured on a new song from Burberry Perry called "Beautiful Day" that also includes Justine Skye, Jordyn Woods, and Lil Yachty. Jenner's beautiful day quickly soured, though, when serious accusations started flying at the reality star. And no, they were not about the potential eardrum damage from listening to cacophonous track. The backlash concerns Kylie allegedly saying n---- during her part — the lyric goes, “I wish a fuck n---- would, yeah.”
The internet freaked out real fast.

There's just one problem here, though. If you actually force yourself to listen to all four minutes of the audio atrocity, you'll realize it's not Jenner who sings that line. It's her friends Justine Skye and Jordyn Woods. The singers took to Twitter to clear up the confusion and tell people to lay off their collaborator. So it looks like Jenner's only real crime here is deciding this particular song would be the one to launch her music career.

