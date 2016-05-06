This Lyric In Kylie Jenner's New Song Is Sparking Outrage

On Thursday, Kylie Jenner officially kicked off her musical career. She is featured on a new song from Burberry Perry called "Beautiful Day" that also includes Justine Skye, Jordyn Woods, and Lil Yachty. Jenner's beautiful day quickly soured, though, when serious accusations started flying at the reality star. And no, they were not about the potential eardrum damage from listening to cacophonous track. The backlash concerns Kylie allegedly saying n---- during her part — the lyric goes, “I wish a fuck n---- would, yeah.”
The internet freaked out real fast.
Hi @KylieJenner, let's talk about your use of the n-word in this song. It is completely unacceptable. https://t.co/nfyreeIwMH— Jenny (@jennywhojenny) May 5, 2016
Kylie Jenner says the n-word on her feature on a rap song... We remember that she is not, has never been, and will never be black right?— Margaret Elam (@MarGodAwful) May 5, 2016
@KylieJenner Idc how famous you are, you ain't black & saying the n-word isn't funny or cool & that's not what u shld use ur celebrity for— Jasmine Y. Kent (@JasmineYKent) May 5, 2016
kylie jenner using the n word on a song with lil yachty is the most 2016 thing i have ever heard... very sad... she has no pass— J-PAIN (@XANAXFANCLUB) May 4, 2016
There's just one problem here, though. If you actually force yourself to listen to all four minutes of the audio atrocity, you'll realize it's not Jenner who sings that line. It's her friends Justine Skye and Jordyn Woods. The singers took to Twitter to clear up the confusion and tell people to lay off their collaborator. So it looks like Jenner's only real crime here is deciding this particular song would be the one to launch her music career.
Girl that's me and Justine. Kylie added one ad-lib. Lol https://t.co/bTJ0b1E3Bp— Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) May 5, 2016
