Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian may have been together but a short while. But is the mom of 3-year-old King Cairo already ready to add another baby to the brood?



According to a video that surfaced this week, Blac Chyna might be intimating to her boyfriend that she's ready to give it a go. "Rob, I am not playing with you. I want my eggs cracked!" Chyna, 27, told an off-camera Rob. "That means I wanna have a baby! I need my name dropped!” she says before the video cuts out.

