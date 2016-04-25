Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In May

April showers bring May flowers — and new Netflix releases. Hurray! Although the weather is finally getting nicer, we all still deserve a good ol' indoors Netflix night at least once a week, right? There's a lot of great stuff hitting the streaming service next month, so get excited. We've got the ultimate high school comedy (pre-Mean Girls), 1984's Sixteen Candles, on deck. Another classic teen comedy will be available, too: the hilariously satirical Bring It On (2000) starring Kirsten Dunst
On another note, we're super psyched for season 2 of the dark Netflix original Bloodlines. And if you haven't checked out the food-porn documentary series that is Chef's Table yet, do yourself a favor and binge on the first season before the second drops on May 27. Without further ado, here is everything coming to Netflix in May. Happy viewing!