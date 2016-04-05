All of the fans of the #ChyRo quickly headed over to Tyga's Instagram page to start trolling on all his recent posts. The rapper was in Dubai for a show, and while there met a slew of wild animals. But none of the animals were nearly as savage as the persistent comments flooding onto his pictures.
Users are commenting with a diamond ring emoji, and a couple kissing. They are also leaving a four-leaf clover, perhaps a symbol of Rob, whose birthday is March 17.
Amongst the initial question of "Didn't they just start dating?!?!" one might have the follow-up question of, "Wait, what does that mean for Tyga and Kylie Jenner..."
The internet also has that answer for you.
If Blac Chyna and Rob marry, and Tyga and Kylie marry, then Tyga will be both the uncle, and the father, to his son with Blac Chyna, Cairo. Commenters are having fun with the idea of Tyga being an "Uncle Daddy," a play on the phrase "baby daddy."
Rob Kardashian shall now be referred to as "Uncle Daddy"— Xavier D'Leau (@XavierDLeau) April 5, 2016
Or even a "son-phew" which is a combination of "son" and "nephew."
Tyga finna have a son-phew 💀 I might already be done with Twitter for the day— The Beautiful Ones (@7ElevenTevin) April 5, 2016
All-in-all, this potential union is quite complex. Take a minute and let it soak in.
After #Blac Chyna engagement Tyga is now the uncle to his own child 😂 pic.twitter.com/rFzRrIujpC— Justin Drew Bieber (@jsbelieber4life) April 5, 2016
